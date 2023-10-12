Corrugators Market Growth, Key Players And Segments | Anticipated $4.2 Billion Forecast By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Corrugators market is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% forecast by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global corrugators market size was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The Corrugators Market has been experiencing significant growth and transformation in recent years, driven by evolving consumer demands, technological advancements, and sustainability concerns. Corrugators play a crucial role in the production of corrugated boards, which are essential in packaging and various industrial applications. In this blog, we will explore the key trends, growth factors, and innovations shaping the corrugators market.

Top Leading Companies: BHS Corrugated Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH, Sai Engineering, BW Papersystems, HIC Machinery Co., Wenzhou Kingsun Machinery Industrial Co.,Ltd., Guangdong Dongfang Precision Science & Technology Co., Ltd (Fosber S.p.A.), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., ISOWA Corporation, Acme Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd, Champion Corrugated Co., LTD.

Corrugators are machines used in the manufacturing of corrugated boards, which are widely used for packaging products in various industries, such as food and beverages, electronics, and e-commerce. These machines create the characteristic wavy pattern of corrugated cardboard, providing strength and rigidity while remaining lightweight and cost-effective. The corrugators market is expanding in emerging economies due to the rising demand for packaging materials.

There is an increase in the demand for corrugators machines with the increase in demand for sustainable packaging from industries such as food and beverages, and logistics & supply chain industry. Commonly observed types of corrugator machines in the market are automatic and manual. Out of these, the automatic segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its higher productivity, and automated operation.

On the basis of production capacity, the market is analyzed across the segments; less than 10 ton, 11-50 ton, 51-100 ton, and more than 100 ton. Among these, the 11-50 ton segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021. Furthermore, the market is analyzed with respect to different end users of the corrugators machines; food & beverages, electronics, pharmaceuticals, logistics & shipping, and other industries.

Corrugated boards are considered more environmentally friendly than plastic, and this trend is driving the corrugators market. Among these, the food and beverages segment registered higher revenue in 2021, owing to an increase in demand for eco-friendly packaging from food and beverages manufacturers, and distributors. The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials, the growth of the food & beverages industry, and high demand for corrugated boxes.

Corrugator machines with integrated single-pass digital printing technology enable high-quality, full-color printing directly onto corrugated boards. This innovation opens up possibilities for intricate designs and branding opportunities. Manufacturers are developing corrugated boards that are lighter while maintaining their strength. This reduces transportation costs and makes the overall supply chain more sustainable. IoT sensors and data analytics are being used to predict maintenance needs in corrugator machines. This minimizes downtime and reduces operational costs.

The corrugators market is evolving rapidly, driven by trends like eco-friendly packaging, digital printing integration, automation, and the growth of emerging markets. With innovations in technology and a growing awareness of sustainability, the corrugators market is poised for continued growth and adaptation to the changing landscape of the packaging industry. It will be exciting to see how these developments shape the future of corrugated packaging.

