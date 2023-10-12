Durable And Safe: Flower Turbines' Charging Stations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wind and Solar E-bike Charging Poles

ZW Charging Station in Leiderdorps

ZW Charging Station in Nissewaard

ZW Charging Station in Oostzaan

ZW Charging Station in Tilburg

Flower Turbines' Charging Stations have withstood hurricanes in both the Netherlands and Texas.

ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Flower Turbines ' wind/solar off-grid Charging Stations have withstood hurricanes in both the Netherlands and Texas. If you are going to put a wind turbine on the street, you want to be very sure it's durable and safe.The turbine has been tested at 200 kilometers per hour (120 mph) wind with no mechanical problems. It also starts below 4 kilometers per hour (2 mph) whereas most turbines start at about 9. That combination indicates the quality of the aerodynamics and design.The Charging Station is used to generate energy off-grid with wind, solar, and a battery to charge small mobility and electronic devices. They are quiet, bird-friendly, safe, and durable.Here is truck testing of Flower Turbines: small-sized turbines (used in our charging station): and medium-sized turbines: .Here are videos of the Wind/Solar Charging Stations in operation:Flower Turbines makes beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations, along with three sizes of beautiful wind turbines. For more information, please contact us at or visit our website at .Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years for this product. The company began in 2019 in Rotterdam in the accelerator PortXL and has grown since then. EU Website:Follow us on Social Media in both the EU and US to make sure you get the latest updates, which may vary depending on new product availability:LinkedIn EU:LinkedIn US:Facebook EU:Facebook US:Instagram:Twitter: (@flowerturbines)Contact the EU team atContact the US team atVimeo:Youtube:If you have a project, we strongly encourage you to describe it to us first:For our luxury artistic brand:Facebook:LinkedIn:Instagram:Twitter:Youtube:

Support EU

Flower Turbines BV

+31 10 307 6654



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Flower Turbines Brand Video