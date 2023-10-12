War Update: Ukraine's Air Force Launches 12 Strikes On Enemy Clusters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has launched 12 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine's Defense Forces continue holding defense in eastern and southern Ukraine, conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, eliminating the enemy, step by step liberating the temporarily occupied areas, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers,” the report states.

Ninety-five combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day.

Following Russia's missile attack on a gymnasium in the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol, casualties among civilians were reported. Russian attacks caused damage to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

On the night of October 12, 2023, Russia again attacked Ukraine's territory with Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. The details are yet to be updated.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched two missile strikes and 72 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 67 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In particular, the enemy launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Pishchane; the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry and Bilohorivka; the Donetsk region's Torske, Siversk, Spirne, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Kindrativka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Dyliivka, Keramik, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka; the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol; the Kherson region's Novoraisk, Zmiivka, Kozatske and Odradokamianka.

Russian artillery strikes affected over 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled over 10 enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Ivanivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces continue holding back Russia's onslaught near the Luhansk region's Makiivka;

the Donetsk region's Torske and Serebrianske forestry. Over 15 enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Andriivka. At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue assault actions to the south of of Bakhmut, achieved success to the east of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian forces are bravely holding defense, Over 10 Russian attacks were repelled near Avdiivka, and another 10 to the east of Stepove, southeast of Sieverne and south of Pervomaiske.

In the Marinka direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled over 10 Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions to t he south of Zolota Nyva and southeast of Vuhledar.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian warriors are holding Russian invaders back near the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders are carrying out counterbattery measures, destroying enemy depots and successfully attacking the rear lines.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukrainian forces continue conducting the offensive operation and improved tactical position to the west of Robotyne. They are inflicting losses on Russian occupation troops and exhausting the enemy.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile units have struck one enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster, nine artillery systems, one ammunition depot, and one electronic warfare system.