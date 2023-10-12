Council Of Fms Of CIS Kicks Off In Bishkek (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Council of
Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
has just kicked off in Bishkek, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.
Foreign Ministers will discuss issues of mutual interest that
are high on the cooperation agenda of the CIS.
