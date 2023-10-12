EU Seeks Co-Op With Uzbekistan In Green Hydrogen Projects, Slovenian MFA Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Executives of the
North Adriatic Hydrogen Valley project are seeking cooperation with
Uzbekistan in the field of green hydrogen production, a source at
Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend .
The ministry noted that, the project's high-level objective is
the creation of a hydrogen-based economic, social and industrial
ecosystem based on the capacity of the quadruple helix actors,
including science, policy, industry and society.
"To fulfill these objectives, the NAHV project involves a
well-rooted partnership of 34 organizations (of which 2 in Hydrogen
Europe, 3 in Hydrogen Europe Research), covering the transnational
Central European area of 3 territories - Slovenia, Croatia and
Friuli Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region in Italy, demonstrating
cross-border integration of hydrogen production, distribution and
consumption, and exchange of over 20 percent of NAHV annual
hydrogen production of over 5000 tons," the source said.
Furthermore, the ministry stressed that the final goal of the
project is decarbonization of major industrial sectors, such as
steel and cement production, as well as sustainable transport
solutions related to reducing the carbon footprint.
"Raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value chains
are critical to the green and digital transitions. The EU is
interested to build partnerships with resource-rich developing
countries, such as Uzbekistan, to help us reach our goal in green
energy development," the source concluded.
Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a
partnership between the EU and Kazakhstan in this sphere was signed
in November of 2022.
The North Adriatic Hydrogen Valley - NAHV project was launched
in 2021. Letter of Intent was signed in March 2022 by
representatives of the Slovenian Ministry of Infrastructure,
Croatian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and Friuli
Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region in Italy, contributing to the
European Green Deal and European Hydrogen Strategy goals.
MENAFN12102023000187011040ID1107229326
