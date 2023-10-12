AAFT Education Group Shines At The Third Summit On Education Alliances By CEGR

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi – The Centre for Education Growth and Research (CEGR) orchestrated the impactful Third Summit on Education Alliances, aligning with India's New Education Policy. This visionary initiative emphasizes the necessity for educational institutions to form alliances, fostering an enriched academic environment and providing students with extraordinary opportunities for exploration and growth.



At the heart of this transformative event was the renowned AAFT Education Group, a true epitome of excellence boasting an impressive nine World Records. AAFT Education Group stands as a shining case study, not just in India, but across numerous nations. With a reach extending to over seventy countries, the group is dedicated to providing unparalleled exposure and experiences to students, embodying a commitment to exceptional education.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the Chancellor of AAFT University and a revered Mentor-Past President of CEGR, passionately conveyed the group's eagerness to collaborate with Indian institutions, aiming to enhance the educational landscape by extending unreserved support. His words resonated powerfully as he addressed the audience at the inauguration of the 3rd Summit on Education Alliances held at Hotel Eros, Nehru Place, New Delhi.



In the distinguished presence of stalwarts, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, shared insightful ideas to elevate the standards of education, urging all present educationists to collectively raise the bar of educational quality.



Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NAAC, NBA, NEFT under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, echoed a similar sentiment, motivating attendees to maximize the potential of available facilities by fostering partnerships among educational institutions. He stressed the importance of accreditations and the infusion of creativity in the educational realm.



The summit also witnessed inspiring addresses from Dr. Davish Jain, President of CEGR and Chancellor of Prestige University; Dr. Sachin Gupta, Chancellor of Sanskriti University; Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Mentor of CEGR and Chancellor of Shobit University; and Ravish Roshan, Director of CEGR. Their insights and expertise added immense value to the discussions surrounding the future of education alliances.



The Third Summit on Education Alliances stands as a pivotal moment in the pursuit of enhancing India's education landscape, and AAFT Education Group's active participation underscores their unwavering dedication to this noble cause.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT