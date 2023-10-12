Mild Autumn Weather To Prevail Throughout Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) A spell of mild autumn weather is forecast on Thursday, with temperatures aligning closely with seasonal norms for this time of year, with the occasional presence of low-level clouds, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, the autumnal conditions are predicted to persist into Friday and Saturday, maintaining the same moderate temperatures and partly cloudy skies. The prevailing winds will continue to blow from the northwest.Anticipating a pleasant and slightly humid air mass, Sunday is poised to bring a slight reduction in temperatures across Jordan. The majority of the country is expected to experience agreeable weather, while the Jordan Valleys, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see milder temperatures.The day will be marked by a variety of cloud formations at different altitudes, with isolated light rain showers expected in parts of the northern and central regions, as well as select southwestern areas.Today's peak temperatures will be between 27 and 25 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 16 or even 14C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have warmer weather, with highs of 33C and lows of 23C.