Memac Ogilvy Promotes Ghassan Maraqa To MENA CEO, Appoints Jon Marchant As MENA Group President

New leadership team is poised to drive excellence and accelerate growth in MENA region



[Dubai, UAE – October 11, 2023] - Memac Ogilvy, the leading award-winning integrated creative network, announces new leadership, marking the beginning of a new era focused on creative excellence, strategic innovation, and growth acceleration in the MENA region.

David Fox, a seasoned Ogilvy veteran with a rich global track record, has completed his term as CEO, steering the agency through a period of growth and success. David's illustrious career has seen him bring an extensive wealth of experience from WPP and Ogilvy to the region.

In a transition marked by continuity and renewal, Memac Ogilvy announces a joint leadership team, appointing Ghassan Maraqa as MENA CEO and Jon Marchant as MENA Group President.

Jon joins the agency after a six-year journey as MD FP7 McCann Dubai, Momentum and Craft MENA.

Ghassan has been at the helm of Memac Ogilvy for two decades as its regional COO and CFO. His visionary leadership, ability to turn challenges into opportunities, and especially deep commitment to long standing client partnerships and talent makes him the ideal leader to drive the agency forward.

Patou Nuytemans, EMEA CEO, who worked closely with Ghassan during her tenure leading the region, expressed her confidence in Ghassan, stating, 'Having worked with Ghassan hand-in-hand for many years as my partner in leading Memac Ogilvy in the region, I've witnessed his passion for and commitment to our agency's values, talent, and clients. He has been instrumental to our success for such a long time, that I have no doubt that Memac Ogilvy will thrive in his trusted hands.'



Commenting on his appointment, Ghassan Maraqa said: 'I wish to extend my sincere appreciation to our exceptional team and valued clients for their steadfast commitment and partnership. It's such a privilege, together with Jon, to now lead an agency network that has always been a pillar of the industry in the region and bring our promise of borderless creativity to life for the leading brands across MENA.”

Jon Marchant, as MENA Group President, will bring his incredible track record in impactful creative ideas, trusted client partnerships and agency growth, both internationally and in the region, to Memac Ogilvy, with a mission to drive excellence for clients.

Commenting on Jon's addition to the agency's leadership team, Patou expanded on her thoughts, stating, 'Jon's addition marks an exciting juncture in our journey of growth and innovation. His extensive experience speaks to his deep understanding of our industry. His passion for amazing ideas that drive impact and for nurturing talent is simply contagious. We welcome his fresh perspective and I'm sure together with Ghassan he will shape an exciting new future for Memac Ogilvy.'

Jon Marchant expressed his sentiments saying: 'I'm deeply honored to join Memac Ogilvy during this pivotal time in a rapidly growing market. The Ogilvy brand is celebrated for its creativity and commitment to excellence. Together with Ghassan, I look forward to contributing to its journey amid dynamic economic and cultural transformation in the region.'

Ghassan and Jon will work with the MENA Exco and the regional leadership team in Memac Ogilvy's 11 offices to drive Memac Ogilvy's promise of borderless creativity across Advertising, PR, Experience, and Health. As Memac Ogilvy embraces this new chapter, it reaffirms its commitment to innovation, talent development, and client excellence. With Ghassan and Jon at the helm, the agency is poised for even greater success as a leading creative force in the MENA region.

Jon will be joining Ogilvy in early December this year.