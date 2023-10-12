Space Propulsion System Market Poised To Reach $32.8 Billion By 2031 : Growth, Trends, And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Space Propulsion System Market Trend

The space propulsion system market is experiencing immense growth, which is driven by the increase in demand for low earth orbit (LEO) based services.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Space Propulsion System Market by Type (Chemical Propulsion, Non Chemical Propulsion), by Class of Orbit (Elliptical, GEO, LEO, MEO), by End User (Civil and Earth Observation, Government and Military, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" As per the report, the global space propulsion system industry generated $8.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $32.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market, as U.S. launches thousands of satellites annually. However, the global space propulsion system market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in space programs across various nations such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

Space Propulsion System Companies:

Accion Systems,

ArianeGroup,

IHI Corporation,

Moog Inc.,

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

OHB SE,

Sierra Nevada Corporation,

Thales Group,

Vacco Industries.

The chemical propulsion segment dominated the market

By type, the chemical propulsion segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the global space propulsion system market, due to large usage of chemical propellants for launching satellites or other payloads into the space. However, the non-chemical propulsion segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, due to increased use of non-chemical propulsion technologies in space propulsion systems.

The commercial segment to register the highest CAGR through 2031

By end user, the commercial segment is anticipated is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031. Moreover, the segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global space propulsion system market, due to rise in number of space programs to support commercial applications globally. The report analyzes the civil and earth observation and government and military segment as well.

The space propulsion system market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the development of advanced space propulsion system by key market players. For instance, in July 2021, Sierra Nevada Corporation developed and completed testing of its hypergolic, or storable, liquid rocket propulsion system for orbit transfer, maneuvering, and guidance control.

The propulsive force is the most important factor in the design and operation of aircraft or spacecraft missions. The propulsion system provides the propulsive force or power required to propel rocket, or other vehicle moving through air or space forward. Fuel tanks, valves, propellant assembly, pressure regulator, thrusters, manifold subsystems, and regulators are all part of the space propulsion system. Several distinct propulsion methods are utilized by several space organizations throughout the world due to the presence of a diverse spectrum of spacecraft and satellites. The usage of a rocket engine or integrated propulsion systems is used for spacecraft and satellite propulsion.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the non-chemical propulsion segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the class of orbit, the low Earth orbit (LEO) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

On the end user, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

