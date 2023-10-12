German Business Association Outlines Specific Priorities In Co-Op With Tajikistan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The production of green energy and its use are among the five priorities for intensifying cooperation of the German Eastern Business Association in Tajikistan and Central Asia as a whole, Christian Himmighoffen, Director of Communication at the Association, told Trend .

He mentioned that the other priorities include the local extraction and processing of raw materials, the modernization of agriculture and water management, the expansion of transport infrastructure, and cooperation in vocational training, all with a special focus on localization.

"Tajikistan is one of the countries in the portfolio of the German Eastern Business Association with high economic growth. At the same time, the country's hydropower potential makes it suitable for developing green production," he added.

Himmighoffen also pointed out that the German Eastern Business Association supports German companies in their engagement in Tajikistan, including at the Central Asia Summit in Berlin on September 29.

"German companies are involved in modernization and rehabilitation of hydropower plants in Tajikistan. This contributes to increasing efficiency while addressing the sensitive issue of water supply in Central Asia. The logistics aspect is also playing an increasingly significant role in the involvement of German companies in the country," Himmighoffen explained.

The German Eastern Business Association serves as a prominent regional initiative representing the German economy across 29 countries in Central Europe, Eastern and Southeastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia.

The organization is dedicated to assisting its members with various projects, facilitating essential business connections, and providing guidance on market entry. It collaborates closely with the German government and the governments of partner countries to actively reduce trade barriers and enhance economic conditions within the region.

According to the earlier statement by Zavki Zavkizoda, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, the trade turnover between Tajikistan and Germany amounted to $93.9 million from January through June 2023. The figure increased by 2.1 times compared to the first half of 2022.