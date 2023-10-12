German Business Association Outlines Specific Priorities In Co-Op With Tajikistan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The production of
green energy and its use are among the five priorities for
intensifying cooperation of the German Eastern Business Association
in Tajikistan and Central Asia as a whole, Christian Himmighoffen,
Director of Communication at the Association, told Trend .
He mentioned that the other priorities include the local
extraction and processing of raw materials, the modernization of
agriculture and water management, the expansion of transport
infrastructure, and cooperation in vocational training, all with a
special focus on localization.
"Tajikistan is one of the countries in the portfolio of the
German Eastern Business Association with high economic growth. At
the same time, the country's hydropower potential makes it suitable
for developing green production," he added.
Himmighoffen also pointed out that the German Eastern Business
Association supports German companies in their engagement in
Tajikistan, including at the Central Asia Summit in Berlin on
September 29.
"German companies are involved in modernization and
rehabilitation of hydropower plants in Tajikistan. This contributes
to increasing efficiency while addressing the sensitive issue of
water supply in Central Asia. The logistics aspect is also playing
an increasingly significant role in the involvement of German
companies in the country," Himmighoffen explained.
The German Eastern Business Association serves as a prominent
regional initiative representing the German economy across 29
countries in Central Europe, Eastern and Southeastern Europe, the
South Caucasus, and Central Asia.
The organization is dedicated to assisting its members with
various projects, facilitating essential business connections, and
providing guidance on market entry. It collaborates closely with
the German government and the governments of partner countries to
actively reduce trade barriers and enhance economic conditions
within the region.
According to the earlier statement by Zavki Zavkizoda, Minister
of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, the trade turnover
between Tajikistan and Germany amounted to $93.9 million from
January through June 2023. The figure increased by 2.1 times
compared to the first half of 2022.
MENAFN12102023000187011040ID1107229298
