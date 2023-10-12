Kazatomprom Secures More Revenues With Minimum Production Increase (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The volume of
uranium production by national nuclear company of Kazakhstan,
Kazatomprom, for the first half of 2023 was almost at the same
level as in the same period in 2022, showing a slight increase of 2
percent, and amounted to 10,225 tons, a source at the company told
Trend .
"Sales volumes in the first half of 2023 were 6 percent higher
compared to the same period in 2022, mainly due to changes in
customer delivery dates. It should be noted that sales volumes may
vary significantly in each period depending on customer requests
and the timing of physical deliveries," the source said.
As the company noted, the nuclear holding's consolidated revenue
for the first half of 2023 amounted to 619 billion tenge (about
$1.3 billion), an increase of 25 percent compared to the same
period in 2022.
"Factors that contributed to revenue growth included an increase
in the spot price of uranium oxide, an increase in sales volumes
associated with the timing of customer requests and corresponding
differences in delivery schedules, as well as an increase in
revenue from uranium and rare metal products," the source said.
The source noted that Kazatomprom remains confident of achieving
its production plan for 2023, which remains unchanged at 20 percent
below the planned total volume under subsoil use contracts.
"Production this year is expected to range from 20,500 to 21,500
tons of uranium," the company added.
Kazatomprom registered a reduction in uranium production in 2022
by 3 percent compared to 2021 - to 21,227 tons. Production volumes,
both on a 100 percent and proportional ownership basis, for the
fourth quarter of 2022 and for the full year 2022 were lower
compared to 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on well
development in 2021.
Sales volumes of Kazatomprom and its subsidiaries in 2022
decreased by 1 percent, to 16,358 tons. At the same time, the
average selling price of a pound of uranium concentrate (0.45 kg)
increased by 31 percent, to $43.46.
