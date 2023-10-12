Border Guards Show Russian Truck Destroyed In Kupiansk Direction Together With Occupiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Steel Border [Stalevyi Kordon] assault brigade, consisting of border guard officers, has smashed a Russian truck together with invaders in the Kupiansk direction.

The relevant video was posted by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the Kupiansk direction, the Steel Border aerial reconnaissance units destroyed an enemy Ural truck together with personnel,” the report states.

In particular, four Russian occupiers were eliminated.

