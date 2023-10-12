Kyrgyzstan's GDP Grows By 4.2% Since Beginning Of Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The volume of Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product (GDP) in
January-September of this year, according to preliminary estimates,
amounted to 808 billion soms, First Deputy Chairman of the National
Statistics Committee Nazira Kerimalieva told, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.
She said that compared to the same period in 2022, GDP increased
by 4.2%.
Kerimalieva noted that growth was ensured by service sectors -
almost 52%, industry by 14%, the share of agriculture was 11%,
construction - 5%.
MENAFN12102023000195011045ID1107229294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.