EDGE Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement With SAHA Istanbul

ANKARA, 11th October, 2023 (WAM) - EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, is attending a dedicated industry summit in Türkiye, hosted exclusively for EDGE by SAHA Istanbul, a respected association representing more than 1,000 Turkish defence companies. During the event, which is being held at the Ankara Congress Centre, EDGE signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SAHA Istanbul, paving the way for deeper cooperation between the UAE and Türkiye. The Summit will also facilitate several introductory and exploratory meetings between EDGE and Turkish companies.

EDGE has also chosen the summit to announce that it is inaugurating a dedicated office in the UAE named MALATH, which will act as a catalyst for new business engagement between EDGE and SAHA companies, marking a new chapter in UAE-Türkiye cooperation in the advanced technology and defence sectors, and creating greater growth opportunities across the wider region and beyond.

The signing of the strategic cooperation agreement provides a framework for both sides to identify collaborative opportunities for joint development, and will enable EDGE to leverage Türkiye's advanced ecosystem and robust supply chains. The agreement was signed by Mansour AlMulla, EDGE Group Managing Director & CEO, and İlhami Keleş Vice Chairman of SAHA Istanbul, and witnessed by His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, and Haluk Bayraktar, Chairman of SAHA Istanbul. EDGE will also sign more than 20 further agreements with other Turkish companies operating within the country's technology and defence sectors.

Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE, said:“Today, we forge a path of strategic alliance with SAHA Istanbul and its member companies, enabling us to tap into Türkiye's rich ecosystem and robust supply chain. This cooperation will not only pave the way for innovation but also strengthen the ties between our nations, fostering a sustainable future for our industries.”

Haluk Bayraktar, Chairman of SAHA Istanbul, said:“SAHA Istanbul, with more than 1,000 members, has a goal of developing the technological and sectoral competencies of its members, and to support the formation of a strong ecosystem by supporting the cooperation between these members for the continued development of Türkiye's sovereign capabilities including exports land & naval platforms, state-of-art unmanned aerial vehicles, and electronic warfare systems.

“The association is working hard to bring companies, universities, and governmental institutions together and are accelerating the formation of new partnerships between them, while encouraging international companies and organisations to cooperate with Turkish companies by organising these kinds of meetings. We believe our partnership with EDGE will be very fruitful for both sides besides and is an important step for the technological development of both our countries.”

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, added:“The industry summit and the subsequent strategic cooperation agreement between EDGE and SAHA highlights our mutual determination to strengthen our capabilities and drive growth in the advanced technology and defence sectors. The opening of MALATH will further solidify our endeavours in trading, joint development, advanced manufacturing, and R&D investment.”

The summit is also being attended by major UAE defence industry stakeholders including the Ministry of Defence, Tawazun, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), and the Emirates Defense Companies Council (EDCC). The event is a significant platform for Türkiye's leading advanced technology and defence manufacturers, SAHA Istanbul companies, and EDGE to demonstrate their capabilities and explore potential areas of collaboration, reaffirming the commitment of both nations to exchange innovative ideas and explore collaborative opportunities in the defence and aerospace sectors.

