Dubai Ride Returns For An Unforgettable Cycling Experience On Sheikh Zayed Road

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 11th October, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai's most unique cycling experience, Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, returns on Sunday, 12th November, inviting cyclists of all ages and abilities to join the emirate's largest community cycling event.

With the support of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road will transform into a giant cycling track, offering families, recreational cyclists and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to witness the city's breathtaking landmarks from a unique perspective.

An inclusive opportunity to challenge and be challenged regardless of fitness level and ability, the event will offer participants two route options. Ideal for more experienced cyclists, the 12 km Sheikh Zayed Road course stretches from the Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park, including a scenic climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge, with five different starting gates located at the Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, the Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and the Lower Financial Centre. Alternatively, there is the 4km Downtown family route along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, which takes riders past landmarks including the Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa. Starting at Dubai Mall, this is a flat course, accommodating cyclists of all ages and skill levels.

Dubai Ride presented by DP World is a much-loved highlight of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), an initiative launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into one of the world's most active cities and support its broader vision to become the world's best city to live in, work and visit. Last year's edition saw 34,897 cyclists come together as one community as part of the annual city-wide challenge to commit to 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 consecutive days.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said:“Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, has become a cornerstone event on the Dubai Fitness Challenge calendar. It stands as a symbol of the city's unwavering commitment to health and fitness. In 2022, the event saw its highest participation yet. Now, in its fourth consecutive year, cyclists from the UAE and around the world will be able to take part and contribute towards the goal of an even fitter, healthier and happier community and showcase Dubai as a great place to live, work and visit.”

"Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, is one of the most highly anticipated events on the Dubai Fitness Challenge calendar. Cycling enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, including individuals and families, eagerly anticipate this event. Everyone participates to experience and capture its memorable moments. Sharing these pictures globally spreads the message of a healthy, active, and joyful lifestyle, reaching people worldwide who inhabit this wonderful planet,” said Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.

"Sheikh Zayed Road will once again transform into a legendary track hosting the world's largest unity of bicycles. Decision-makers, sporting personalities, art celebrities, and diverse members of society will unite, creating an annual experience that continues to captivate audiences, growing in popularity year after year", his Excellency added.

“Dubai's world-class sports infrastructure has played a significant role in promoting daily physical activity among all community members. With a wide array of facilities, tracks, and organized sports activities catering to various ages and abilities, Dubai has successfully aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. In recent years, Dubai has made substantial progress in expanding cycling tracks and paths, establishing itself as the ideal location for this enjoyable sport. This expansion provides enthusiasts with the opportunity to engage in sports and training within secure environments. We're looking forward to hosting Dubai Ride to celebrate our commitment to a healthier future and showcase Dubai as one of the most active cities in the world," his Excellency concluded.

Danny van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer of Group Communications at DP World, commented:“DP World is thrilled to once again be the Presenting Partner of Dubai Ride. This extraordinary initiative provides the public the chance to pedal down the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge's flagship event. Dubai Ride is an unforgettable cycling experience and remains a Dubai Fitness Challenge every year. DP World takes immense pride in its continued association with this exceptional and impactful endeavour.”

Dubai Ride is organised by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; with Presenting Partner DP World; Association Partners AVIV Clinics by DP World, Blue, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Emaar; Official Partners Sun and Sand Sports, Dubai South, Emirates Airline and Mai Dubai; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Event Security Committee, and Dubai Police.