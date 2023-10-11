UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Hosts Special Event Ho Honor Asian Games Champions

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))





Abu Dhabi, 11th October, 2023 (WAM) - The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) hosted a special event at the Mubadala Arena to honor the Jiu-Jitsu National Team champions for its historic achievement at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where the team, sponsored by the Mubadala Investment Company, secured a total of 10 medals.

The event was attended by Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the UAEJJF directors and employees, along with the National Team members and the technical staff.

During the event, Al Hashemi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council, for their unwavering support for jiu-jitsu project in the UAE. He emphasised that their support has been the driving force behind the team's achievements in all tournaments.

“You are proving once again that you are outstanding ambassadors for UAE sports, serving as role models for future generations and a source of pride and inspiration that will solidify the legacy of exceptional sporting achievements,” Al Hashemi said while congratulating the National Team.

“Your success is a result of diligence, sacrifices, and high performance, bringing joy and happiness to our nation. Your achievements in the Asian Games will further strengthen the UAE's leadership in Asian jiu-jitsu. Reaching the summit is challenging, but maintaining it is even more so. We are committed to preparing tirelessly for upcoming championships with greater determination and resolve to write a new chapter of achievements that our nation, its leadership, and its people deserve.”

The team secured 4 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals, capturing half of the total jiu-jitsu medals awarded during the event. Gold medals were earned by Khaled Al Shehhi, Faisal Al Ketbi, Shamma Al Kalbani, and Asma Al Hosani. Meanwhile, silver medals were secured by Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Khalid Al Balushi, and Balqees Al Hashemi, while Mahdi Al Awlaki, Saeed Al Kubaisi, and Shamsa Al Ameri claimed bronze.

Ramon Lemos, Head Coach of the national team, expressed his delight in the generous gesture from the Federation, which brought together the champions at one table to celebrate together as a family.“These achievements were the result of four years of preparation and training. I am confident that the players will continue to be ambitious and work toward achieving more in the future,” he said.

The champions also expressed pride in the achievement and expressed their anticipation of winning more medals. Khaled Al Shehhi said,“We dedicate this achievement to the wise leadership and the Emirati people who supported us with their prayers and wishes. We are pleased that our efforts have paid off, and we have succeeded in raising the UAE flag in front of the world together.”

Marwa Al Kaabi, Administrator of the women jiu-jitsu national team, said,“We dedicate this victory to the wise leadership and thank all the supporting and administrative bodies. I am filled with immense pride in what our young men and women have achieved because I know very well the amount of effort they have put in and the training they have undergone. I am pleased to witness this historic addition to the UAE's rich and commendable record.”