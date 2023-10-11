Emirates Institute Of Finance Concludes The 3Rd Ethraa Career Fair

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 11th October, 2023 (WAM) – The third edition of the "Ethraa" Career Fair, dedicated to recruitment in the financial and banking sectors, has successfully concluded. This event was organized by the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) in collaboration with the Government of Sharjah, Department of Human Resources, "Nafis" (the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council), and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Its primary mission was to present promising career opportunities for Emirati nationals in the financial sector and to bolster Emiratization rates within this vital area of the nation's future economy.

Held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the third edition of the“Ethraa” Career Fair was inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. Notable attendees included Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Institute of Finance, Engineer Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, and several other senior officials.

The career fair witnessed an outstanding turnout of academically distinguished national talents actively exploring job opportunities in the financial sector. Over 2,000 job interviews were conducted with banks and insurance companies, leading to more than 800 Emirati candidates being shortlisted. This outstanding candidate pool comprised high school graduates, recent university alumni, and seasoned professionals, showcasing the fair's essential role in connecting the region's leading banks and financial sector companies with top-tier talent.

Spanning two days on October 9 and 10, 2023, the exhibition was hosted at the prestigious Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry headquarters. Approximately 70 esteemed financial institutions participated, including some of the nation's most renowned banks and financial entities. Their collective goal was to facilitate over 1,000 job opportunities in the last quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, tailored for both male and female candidates with high school diplomas and bachelor's degrees specializing in areas such as business administration, economics, accounting, and information technology.

Noura Alblooshi, General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance, commented, "We are committed to realizing the vision of the UAE's astute leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Our focus is on accelerating Emiratization programs. The financial sector offers immense potential, and at EIF, we are dedicated to furnishing premier job opportunities for Emiratis. We aim to catalyze innovation and creativity, enabling them to make significant contributions to the UAE and achieve its developmental aspirations and strategic visions. Our endeavors foresee a future where the nation's people lead in all domains."

Engineer Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, highlighted the paramount importance of the 3rd "Ethraa" Career Fair in the financial and banking sectors. He accentuated its role in delivering specialized practical opportunities and suitable career pathways, enabling highly skilled Emirati youth to join the workforce, filling roles that encompass a range of qualifications and academic backgrounds.

Al Shamsi emphasized that increasing Emiratization rates in the financial sector strengthens national talents in this crucial sector, preparing them to address the challenges posed by the future economy and actively contributing to sustainable development.

On the inaugural day of the career fair, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) and the Government of Sharjah's Department of Human Resources. This MoU demonstrates a mutual commitment to enhance collaboration in refining the skills of Emirati professionals across both public and private sectors, especially within the financial realm. The MoU's objectives encompass preparing UAE nationals for future leadership roles in the financial sector and positioning them as influential stakeholders in the Emirate of Sharjah's major commercial decisions. According to the MoU's provisions, EIF will oversee training programs, nurturing the potential of Emirati candidates identified by the Department of Human Resources for roles in the financial sector.