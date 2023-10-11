Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Management Update And Change Of Company Secretary

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) advises that Wayne Apted has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, effective today. The Board wishes to thank Mr Apted for his considerable efforts and contribution to the growth of Cyprium since 2019 and wishes him well in his future endeavours.The Company's Group Financial Controller, Manu Trivedi will serve as the Company's interim CFO until a suitable replacement is found.David Hwang has been appointed Company Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. For the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Mr David Hwang, Company Secretary, is the person responsible for communications with the ASX in relation to ASX Listing Rule matters.David is a corporate lawyer, company secretary and advisor to Boards and management of pre-IPO and ASX listed entities. David regularly advises emerging and listed entities across a range of compliance, legal, governance and strategic matters. David is the Managing Director of Confidant Partners, which provides ASX compliance, company secretarial and Board advisory services. Prior to this, David was a senior executive at a leading integrated technology solutions and professional services provider, where he led Australia's largest outsourced company secretarial and legal team.





Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM)

is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.















Clive Donner Managing Director Wayne Apted Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary T: +61-8-6374-1550 E: