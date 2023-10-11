Telecom Cloud Market Size To Generate USD 125.64 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 21.80%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Telecom cloud is a term that defines the migration of telecommunication industries from outdated landline services to advanced cloud computing systems.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The rapid expansion of IT organizations and the telecommunication industry and modernization of information technology drive the growth of the global telecom cloud market . On the other hand, certain limitations of the cloud model impede the growth to some extent. However, significant advances in the domain of cloud computing and telecom services are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global telecom cloud market was estimated at 18 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $125.64 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.80% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

The private cloud segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment, as several vendors within the Telecom cloud market are focusing on increasing the privacy standards. The private cloud Market has grown as a result of rapid technological advances. The proliferation of internet services and applications, including social media, video streaming, and online payments has increased the need for secure data storage. Similarly, increase in data volume in the sectors such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, retail, and others has forced these sectors to adopt private cloud services.

By computing services, the IaaS segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The SaaS segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.80% from 2021 to 2030.

COVID-19 scenario:

➢ The telecom networks across the world have witnessed huge traffic, there's been a steep incline in demand for more telecom bandwidth during this period.

➢ The global telecom cloud sector has been set on a path of technological transformation to help handle the increasing demands of consumers.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global telecom cloud industry. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR by 24.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the public cloud segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the total market. The hybrid cloud segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:

➢ MICROSOFT

➢ Google

➢ AWS

➢ IBM

➢ Oracle

➢ AT&T

➢ ETISALAT

➢ DELL

➢ TELSTRA

➢ VERIZON

