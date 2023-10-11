Should We Put The Brakes On AI? And How?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Since ChatGPT launched to the public and became part of everyone's vocabulary, AI has infiltrated many aspects of our daily lives: we have started using it to converse, write e-mails and answer our questions. It has also changed the landscape for many businesses, including media organizations like ours, promising greater efficiency but also drawing attention to the many risks of AI related, for example, to the dissemination of false or incorrect data and news.

In March, Elon Musk and other leading figures in the field of AI published an open letterExternal link calling for a halt to the training of systems more powerful than Chat GPT-4. But so far, no one has put a stop to the development of these impressive, widely-used algorithms.

>> One of the researchers who signed the letter told us why it is urgent to stop the uncontrolled development of AI:

Opinion AIs are out of (democratic) control

This content was published on Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 We desperately need more attention, staff and funding to set up artificial intelligence (AI) governance systems, says Lê Nguyên Hoang.

When it comes to AI regulation, something is moving: in June, the European Parliament approved the first draft law on artificial intelligence. It's the first such law in the worldExternal link that aims to regulate the development and application of AI. The final draft is expected to be voted on later this year.

This law could have a big impact globally, prompting other countries to follow suit.__________________________________________________________