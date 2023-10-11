EU Ambassador Reaffirms Support For Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - EU Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas on Wednesday reiterated the European Union's firm and transparent position regarding the Palestinian cause, supporting the two-state solution, stressing that this position is in line with Jordan's rejection of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

While participating in an event commemorating the implementation of the EU-funded "Energy Efficiency in Green Buildings" project in Irbid Municipality, Chatzisavas stressed the importance of the ongoing diplomatic efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah to end the war and escalation in Gaza. He emphasised the EU's support for these diplomatic initiatives.

The international community should heed King Abdullah's warnings about the urgency of resolving the Palestinian issue and the imperative of achieving a two-state solution, the diplomat said.

Stressing the importance of humanitarian corridors, the provision of vital services such as water and electricity, and the imperative to protect civilian lives, he said that these principles are safeguarded by international agreements, particularly in times of conflict and war.

Commenting on the implementation of the project, the EU ambassador highlighted that its objective is

to address the impact of climate change by harnessing renewable energy sources to substantially reduce carbon emissions to zero.



He praised Jordan's remarkable progress in adopting green energy solutions, which increased from 1 per cent in 2014 to 27 per cent in 2022.



Nabeel Al Kofahi, mayor of the Greater Irbid Municipality, revealed that Irbid's central municipal building has undergone a complete transformation into a green structure.



The total cost of the green energy project for the municipality's buildings reached 2.2 million euros, he said, noting that the municipality contributed JD400,000.



He commended the support provided by the EU, which has allowed the municipality to realise its ambitions of becoming a smart and appealing city for investment.



