“Every Girl Has A Right To Be Respected”

MENAFN - 3BL) Women and girls bear the brunt of hunger around the world. They usually eat last and least. For this year's International Day of the Girl, we're spotlighting the brave young girls who fight for their rights each day. Action Against Hunger celebrates change-makers and advocates around the world who share dreams for an equal and hunger-free world.

Globally, more than 1 billion adolescent girls and women suffer from malnutrition . In Tanzania, gender inequality prevents many young girls from enjoying the same opportunities as boys in their society. In fact, the country ranked 146th out of 191 on the Gender Inequality Index of 2022, especially due to maternal mortality rates, high adolescent birth rates, and poor secondary education for girls. Part of this is due to early marriages and unplanned pregnancies.

Action Against Hunger works with communities in Tanzania to uplift and empower young girls. Hunger is a persistent problem, especially due to widespread poverty and rising food prices. About 34% of children under five in the country are stunted, and 59% of families cannot afford a nutritious diet.

We know that girls and women who are supported become women who succeed. We aim to empower and teach girls from a young age to stand up for themselves. In Dodoma, Tanzania, our work to fight stigma around menstruation is one vehicle to support girls and help them to succeed. We are building latrines to improve hygiene and sanitation, providing sanitary products, and creating a safe space to build understanding among girls, boys, and the wider community.

Students at Lupeta Primary School in Tanzania's Mpwapwa District, where Action Against Hunger recently built new toilets and helped adolescents to break the silence around menstruation , shared their feelings on girls' rights.

Here's what they said:

“Every girl has the right to be loved. Some girls are not loved and are always given too many chores after class hours. They do not get time to rest and do homework. Once they go to school without doing their homework, they are punished. And at home, some girls are physically abused. All girls should be loved by her parents and society.” - Anitha, 14 years old

“Every girl has the right to be protected and loved, just like boys.” - Adil, 13 years old

“Every girl has the right to be cared for. And when she's on her period, she should be cared for and given support and guidance on how to use sanitary pads.” - Lucy, 13 years old

“Every girl has the right to be a leader in her society. They should have the same rights as boys.” - Jaffar, 16 years old

“Every girl has the right to be educated so she can participate in decision-making in her community.” - Loveness, 12 years old

“Every girl has the right to be protected. Young girls deserve protection so that they are safe when walking late at night.” - Shangwei, 11 years old

“Every girl has the right to own property, the same as a boy. Every girl has the right to inherit things like her family's houses or livestock.” - Beyonce, 12 years old

“Every girl has the right to participate in different sports and games, even those that are typically male-dominated.” - Afrino, 16 years old

“Every girl has the right to paint and have representation in the arts.” - Aizack, 13 years old

t to do any job, like being a pilot, an engineer, or any male-dominated career.” - Clement, 14 years old

Education will help girls learn how to overcome different life challenges and be able to reach their goals.” - Bariki, 17 years old

Every girl has the right to shelter...Girls have the right to be loved, so they don't become depressed or feel alone. If they are loved, they can spend school hours with friends rather than hiding out alone.” - Suzana, 9 years old

Every girl has the right to be listened to. Girls should have the right to use private toilets, especially when they're on their period.” - Lulu, 16 years old

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 28 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 55 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Story by Salome Gregory

Photos by Toby Madden