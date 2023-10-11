World Sight Day: Know Theme, History And Significance Of The Occasion

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "World Sight Day is observed across the globe on the second Thursday of October every year to raise awareness about blindness and vision impairment. This year the occasion is being marked on October 12 under the theme 'love your eyes at work'.

The Indian government has organised several events across the country to draw attention to the issue.

“This World Sight Day, our focus is on helping people understand the importance of protecting their vision in the workplace and calling on business leaders to priorities the eye health of workers, everywhere,” a PIB press note explained Department of of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will organise several events to create awareness about visual impairment among the masses.

ALSO READ: Cataract campaign: Over 75 lakh surgeries performed in 2022-23World Sight Day has been observed since the year 2000 and is now coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness alongside the World Health Organization. It was initially observed as part of a SightFirstCampaign by the Lions Club International Foundation. The occasion has had an associated theme for most of its 22 year history of World Sight Day the UN marked the occasion with an unique exhibition of photos along the corridors at its New York headquarters. Considered to be the world's first 'blurred' photo exhibition, it has images focused on different vision-related ailments.“The exhibition titled, '2030 IN SIGHT', presents the world through the eyes of those living with avoidable sight loss and invites individuals to consider the direct implications avoidable and treatable eye health conditions have on individuals, their communities, and on accelerating progress toward the SDGs,” the IAPB explained in a recent press note.



