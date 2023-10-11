Chhath Puja Preparations On, Delhi Govt To Set Up Over 1,000 Ghats In City

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Chhath Puja 2023: Delhi government will set up more than 1,000 Chhath Ghats across the national capital this year, said Revenue Minister Atishi in a high-level review meeting held with all district magistrates on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Atishi directed the officials to begin preparations for the 'Chhath Puja' festival to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees and mismanagement at the last moment.

\"Chhath Puja festival is associated with the faith of lakhs of people, and the Kejriwal government is determined to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees while worshipping. All the concerned officials have been directed to ensure that,\" the minister said as quoted by ANI.

She further said,“All district magistrates should identify locations for Chhath Ghats in their respective districts as per the convenience of devotees and initiate the construction of ghats there.”Additionally, officials should start conducting meetings with local Chhath Puja committees, gather their suggestions, and make preparations accordingly for the successful organization of the puja,\" Atishi added.

She also said that these 1,000 Chhath Ghats will provide essential facilities such as clean water, tents, electricity, restrooms, security, medical services, power backup, and CCTV cameras to the devotees, ANI reported.

Cultural programs organized by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy will be held at several Ghats. The Revenue Minister also instructed officials to pay special attention to cleanliness at the Chhath Ghats.

Meanwhile, a five-member delegation of the Delhi Congress met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday and submitted a memorandum requesting him to declare the 'Chhath Puja' festival as a 'dry day', as per PTI reports.

The party has also accused the AAP government of hurting the religious sentiments of the people from Purvanchal residing in the national capital by excluding Chhath from the list of dry days Bhojpuri-speaking natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand settled in Delhi are considered Purvanchalis. According to an estimate, they form around one-third of the total 1.46 crore votes in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN11102023007365015876ID1107228903