Kerala News LIVE: Kerala To Receive Rainfall With Thunder Today; Yellow Alert In 5 Districts

Kerala to receive rainfall with thunder today; Yellow alert in 5 districts

The reason for the continued rains in Kerala is the presence of a cyclone formed over Karnataka. In this situation, a yellow alert has been declared in 5 districts today including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

The India Meteorological Department has also informed that there is a possibility of moderate/moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala for the next 5 days.