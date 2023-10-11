Kerala News LIVE: Kerala To Receive Rainfall With Thunder Today; Yellow Alert In 5 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 7.58 AM:
Kerala to receive rainfall with thunder today; Yellow alert in 5 districts
The reason for the continued rains in Kerala is the presence of a cyclone formed over Karnataka. In this situation, a yellow alert has been declared in 5 districts today including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.
The India Meteorological Department has also informed that there is a possibility of moderate/moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala for the next 5 days.
MENAFN11102023007385015968ID1107228898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.