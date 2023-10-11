Crypto Asset Management Market Reshaping The Financial Landscape With Blockchain Technology Till 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growing institutional adoption, regulatory clarity, and increased digital asset diversity drive the Crypto Asset Management Market.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Crypto asset management is adopted in various organizations to manage account of group of people and to provide the user with enhanced functions, which include high-quality token, complexity-free offerings, and customized investment programs for high-net-worth individuals. Furthermore, the key factor that drives the crypto asset management market trends includes increase in investment and adoption of cryptocurrency and growth in digitalization in financial organization and large companies.

Crypto asset management is a type of tool, which assists retail investors to keep a track of each of their transactions while purchasing a crypto currency. In addition, as cryptocurrencies continue to attract new users, more companies are becoming aware of the need for straightforward tools designed to manage crypto portfolios for traders, which drives the growth of the market.

Key Findings Of The Study:

► By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

► By deployment mode, the on-premises segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Simplifying the process of purchasing cryptocurrency positively impacts the crypto asset management market growth. However, factors such limited awareness toward understanding cryptocurrency and lack of regulatory framework are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cryptocurrency across several industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the crypto asset management market during the forecast period.

By end user, the individual segment garnered the largest crypto asset management market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years owing to growing craze of crypto currency among the individual of developing nations across Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. However, the enterprise segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to growing adoption of crypto currency among the enterprises for managing large customer base and to provide enhance customer experience.

Region wise, the crypto asset management market was dominated by North America, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of large market players across the region and growing R&D activities across the North American countries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in crypto asset management solution awareness among the individuals and growth in number of SMEs adopting crypto asset management.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the crypto asset management market. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many crypto institutions to adopt cloud technology in offering asset management services. The COVID-19 lockdown has fastened the adoption of crypto currency in various countries and various laws and bills are being passed to regulate and broadened acceptance of cryptocurrency worldwide, which led to rapid developments in interest and potential inflation rates.

The faster and efficient service of cloud-based crypto assets management tools helped institutions to increase profitability during the lockdown, which drives the growth of the market in the pandemic situation. Therefore, large number of banks are rapidly adopting the crypto asset management technology. Furthermore, banks are looking to accelerate the rollout of new applications leveraging cloud technology for disrupting entire banking industries with innovative, cloud-powered models during the lockdown.

Key Market Players:

► Bakkt

► BitGo.

► Coinbase

► Crypto Finance AG

► Gemini Trust Company

► LLC

► ICONOMI Limited

► Paxos Trust Company, LLC.

► Ledger SAS

► Metaco

► Xapo Holdings Limited

