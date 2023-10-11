Microarray Market Expected To Reach $8.4 Billion By 2031 | CAGR 7.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Microarray market Size

Microarray market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Microarray market is one of the most recent advances being used for cancer research. Cancer has different stages based on its progression. The principle behind microarrays is that complementary sequences in the DNA bind to each other. As the unknown DNA molecules are cut into fragments by restriction endonucleases. The fluorescent markers are attached to these DNA fragments. These are then allowed to react with probes of the DNA chip. Then the target DNA fragments along with complementary sequences bind to the DNA probes. The remaining DNA fragments are washed away. The target DNA pieces can be identified by their fluorescence emission by passing a laser beam. A computer is used to record the pattern of fluorescence emission and DNA identification.

List of Key Players :

Arrayit Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Diasorin Group, RayBiotech Life, Inc., Merck KGaA, Schott Minifab, PerkinElmer Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, NextGen Sciences, Invitae Corporation, PathogenDx, Inc., Microarray Inc.

By product & services, the market is classified into consumable, instruments, software and services. The consumable segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period due to its increase the usage of instruments, and expected launch of pipeline products.

By type, the market is classified into DNA microarray, protein microarray, other microarray. The protein microarray segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period due to surge in the demand of protein microarray analysis, and increase in the prevalence of diseases like cancer.

By end user, the market is classified into research and academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, other end users. The research and academic institutes segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in number of tobacco smokers which lead to disease like lung cancer.

By Region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA). Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9%, owing to increase in number of cancers affected population and rise in awareness related to microarray analysis.

