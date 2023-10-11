First Manila-Based NABU HP Creative Lab To Open

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NABU Translation Fellowship

New lab provides resources and workshops for Filipino authors and illustrators to create and publish books to help eradicate illiteracy

- Tanyella Allison, CEO NABUMANILA, PHILIPPINES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NABU, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating global illiteracy, is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative - the NABU HP Creative Lab. Situated within the Museo Pambata in downtown Manila City, this trailblazing venue is poised to be a thriving center for artists, budding readers, and the broader literary community.More than just a location, the NABU HP Creative Lab embodies a transformative force. At its core, it's a space for artists, illustrators, writers, and translators who share a passion for children's stories. These creative minds converge here to weave enchanting tales, each a stepping stone toward NABU's mission to eradicate illiteracy across the globe.With a focus on the Filipino community, NABU will further its mission within the lab to train local artists and authors on how to create and publish authentic stories, thereby expanding its Filipino mother tongue book collection. There are currently 6 mother tongue languages with over 130 stories to choose from in Tagalog, Cebuano, Ilocano, Bicolano, Maranao, and Hiligaynon available in the NABU: Multilingual Kids Books app. This is the first NABU HP Creative Lab in Asia after launching in Kigali, Miami, and Nigeria.“Cultivating creativity in the age of technology, the NABU HP Creative Lab- in collaboration with HP and Museo Pambata- acts as a launchpad for imagination, combining the enchantment of storytelling with the ingenuity of the digital age,” said Tanyella Allison, CEO, Co-Creator of NABU.These stories are provided on NABU's high quality, low bandwidth reading app, which currently distributes over 1,000 original stories in mother tongue languages and is available for download for free to all. With many schools racing to get back on track since the pandemic, NABU aims to provide each child with free access to the essential books that they need to learn and read.What sets the NABU HP Creative Lab apart is its inclusivity and opportunity. It opens its doors not only to creatives but also to curious young minds eager to explore the magic of storytelling. This will serve as a platform for Filipino authors, illustrators, and translators to publish fun, educational bilingual children's books, while honoring and preserving their cultural heritage. Children visiting Museo Pambata can now immerse themselves in a world of creativity, enjoying arts and crafts activities, participating in captivating Read Aloud sessions, and gaining insights into the art of crafting storybooks.Using the latest HP technology, local artists will be able to also empower Filipino children to see themselves and their lives reflected in the pages of the stories they read."The NABU HP Creative Lab was born out of a shared vision to preserve and celebrate the Filipino story, at the same time, increase access to literacy resources for the local community,” said Christian Edmond Reyes, Managing Director, HP Philippines.“This space will allow present and future generations to connect with our rich local heritage through enriching learning activities.”To learn more about how to join NABU's global efforts to solve the literacy crisis visit , download the NABU app for free on Google Play Store and App Store, or email .About NABU Global Inc: NABU, a 501c3 non-profit organization, is a tech-enabled publisher of multilingual children's books dedicated to solving the global literacy crisis, so that every child can read and rise to their full potential. Creating culturally responsive, mother-tongue stories more efficiently and at a scale never achieved before, their vision is to provide every child with equitable access to literacy by 2030. More information about NABU is available at .About HP: HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: .About Museo Pambata: The Museo Pambata is a children's interactive museum. Museo Pambata invites visitors to learn with the exhibits by using their total senses. It envisions itself as a discovery museum and resource center promoting Filipino global culture, children's advocacy programs, and creative educational programs with linkages to global communities. The museum also has regular programs and events for various sectors. Visit

Colleen Furman

NABU

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram