Huntington’s Disease Genetic Testing Market Share and Future Analysis

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The global Huntington’s disease (HD) genetic testing market is projected to be worth USD 28.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%, according to P&S Intelligence. This growth can be credited to the reduced prices of genetic tests, high occurrence of Huntington's disease, steps taken by public and private establishments to increase awareness regarding HD, obtainability of several kinds of genetic tests, and the existence of a huge middle-aged populace.



Based on patient groups, the Huntington’s disease genetic testing industry was dominated by the adult category in recent years. The same is also projected to be dominant in the future as well, credited to the fact that HD is extremely dominant in adults, especially individuals in the age group of 30–50, who show the highest HD occurrence.



In the past few years, North America had the highest share in Huntington’s disease genetic testing market, credited to the existence of well-known market companies in the U.S. and the high occurrence of hereditary illnesses throughout the continent.



Additionally, the presence of a huge count of places where hereditary testing is conducted and high healthcare expenditure are the other major reasons accountable for the region’s supremacy in the worldwide industry.



The continent is further projected to advance at the highest pace in the coming few years, credited to the thriving elderly populace, growing research on hereditary syndromes, and increasing count of players providing complete genetic testing facilities in the U.S.



The market has been experiencing a surge in the growth and launch of genetic testing gears and tests. Numerous health establishments, businesses, and institutes throughout the globe are concentrating on research programs for the growth of new genetic testing kits for HD.



Because of the growing count of steps by public and private establishments to surge the knowledge regarding the illness, the worldwide Huntington’s disease genetic testing market is experiencing substantial development.



With the growing concentration of researchers on emerging new technologies, a huge count of private and public establishments are directing conferences and associated events to spread awareness regarding HD.



For example, the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) and the University of Colorado, U.S., planned the Annual Huntington's Disease Family Education Day in 2020.



These initiatives aid in speeding awareness regarding the advantages of initial illness diagnosis and treatment, thus affecting industry development positively.



The huge middle-aged populace worldwide is projected to drive Huntington’s disease genetic testing industry. As per the World Bank, the populace aged 15–64 touched 5.0 billion in 2019 from 4.5 billion in 2010, globally.



Hence, the reduced prices of genetic tests, the high occurrence of Huntington's disease, steps taken by public and private establishments to increase awareness regarding HD, the obtainability of several kinds of genetic tests, and the existence of a huge middle-aged populace are the major factors propelling Huntington’s disease (HD) genetic testing market.



