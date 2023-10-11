(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Alderley Group : Delivering Affordable Housing Solutions for Communities in Need

Alderley Group, a leading provider of affordable housing solutions, is making significant strides in addressing the housing crisis by delivering high-quality, affordable homes to individuals and families in need across the Northwest region.

With a strong focus on delivering affordable housing with the following tenures: affordable rent, over 55's, and extra care developments, Alderley Group has established itself as a trusted partner for local housing associations. By working in collaboration with these associations, Alderley Group aims to bridge the gap in the housing market and provide social housing options to those who have been failed by traditional housing avenues.

"Our core and only aim is to provide social housing ," says Kevin Corish, CEO at Alderley Group. "We are committed to ensuring that each of our unique developments receives our utmost attention, leaving no stone unturned in our pursuit of delivering quality homes for those in need."

Since its inception, Alderley Group has achieved remarkable milestones in its mission to provide affordable housing solutions. In its first pipeline from 2020 to 2023, the company has acquired and is completing the construction of five projects across Warrington, Knowsley, Liverpool, and Runcorn, comprising a total of 159 apartments . With one project already handed over and three more scheduled for handover in December 2023 and January 2024, Alderley Group is making tangible progress in meeting the housing demands of the community.

Looking ahead, Alderley Group has an ambitious pipeline of developments for 2024 and 2025. The company is currently progressing schemes that will deliver over 300 houses and apartments across multiple projects in Warrington, Halton, Lancashire, Cheshire, and Prescot, Liverpool. This expansion will further strengthen Alderley Group's ability to provide affordable housing options to a wider range of individuals and families in need.

Alderley Group takes pride in its strong partnerships with reputable housing associations. Currently collaborating with Torus, Onward Homes, Housing 21, and others, the company is dedicated to fostering relationships that enable the successful delivery of affordable housing projects. Additionally, Alderley Group is excited to announce future partnerships with Livv Housing, Great Places, Together, Guinness, and more, as it continues to expand its network and impact.

As the housing crisis continues to affect communities across the North West, Alderley Group remains steadfast in its commitment to making a positive difference. By providing affordable housing options and working closely with housing associations, the company is actively contributing to the creation of sustainable and inclusive communities.

