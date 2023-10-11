Nepal Sending Plane To Repatriate Nepalis From Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KATHMANDU, Oct 12 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Nepali government is sending a plane to bring back Nepalis stranded in the latest round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a minister said yesterday.

A cabinet meeting decided to send a chartered flight of Nepal Airlines, for the rescue operation led by Foreign Minister, Narayan Prakash Saud, and the plane left for Israel last night.

350 Nepali nationals have registered with the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv, to return home.

“The government is sending one wide-body plane today (yesterday),” said Ranjeeta Shrestha Chaudhary, Nepal's minister for land management, cooperatives and poverty alleviation.

“Not all will be repatriated in a single flight,” she said.“Everyone who wants to come to Nepal will be rescued at the government's cost.”

Ten Nepali students were killed in the conflicts inside Israel, while four others were injured and one remains missing.

The dead bodies of the 10 students have not been handed over to the Nepali Embassy by the Israeli authorities, so they will not be brought home this time, said Chaudhary.

In addition to 265 students, 4,500 Nepalis are working in Israel, mainly as caregivers, according to the government.– NNN-XINHUA

