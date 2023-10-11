Aircraft Turboprop Propeller System Market By 2030 Top Winning Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aircraft Turboprop Propeller System Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A turboprop engine is usually a turbine engine used for the propulsion of aircraft propellers. It consists of turbine, compressor, combustor, intake, and propelling nozzles. The aircraft turboprop propeller system utilizes all the engine power to drive propellers and does not use the energy from exhaust gases to generate thrust. Propellers are used for translating rotational motion into thrust.

The global aircraft turboprop propeller system market is expected to grow as this system is cost effective and requires little maintenance. In addition, advantages of turboprop propeller systems such as simple design and usage of minimum moving parts in the aircraft than other turbojet engines are anticipated to boost the market growth. Moreover, the aircraft turboprop propeller system has less complicated operation of the engine which gives better reliability.

Aircraft turboprop propeller system is known for long operational life and the working time and time between overhaul for these systems ranges from 3,200 to 3,000 hours in comparison with the other aircraft engines which have time between overhaul of 2,000 to 1,600 hours. Owing to this factor the aircraft turboprop propeller system have lower maintenance costs than the other aircraft engines in the global market. Furthermore, increasing air passenger traffic and the relatively lower commodity prices such as crude oil, lubricants, etc. is likely to drive the commercial aircraft market which in turn will surge the demand for the global aircraft turboprop propeller system market.

However, propellers loose efficiency at high altitudes and vibration levels can cause passenger discomfort, thus acts as a restraint for the market growth. However, increase in new technological advancements in turboprop propeller system is expected to offer healthy growth opportunities for the market.

The global aircraft turboprop propeller system market is segmented into material, component, sales channel, application, and region. By material, it is divided into composite based propeller and aluminum-based propeller. By component, it is segmented into blade, hub, and others. By sales channel, it is segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Maintenance, Repair, and Operation (MRO). By application, it is classified into civil aircraft, military aircraft, and commercial aircraft. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the main players operating in the aircraft turboprop propeller system market are Dowty Propellers, Safran, GE Aviation, McCauley, Hoffmann Propeller GmbH & Co. KG, MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH, Avia Propeller, Flying-Spirits Ltd., Ratier-Figeac, and Collins Aerospace.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The aircraft turboprop propeller system market size has been analyzed across all regions.

Porter's five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for building strategies.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the aircraft turboprop propeller system market size to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The aircraft turboprop propeller system market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Aircraft Turboprop Propeller System Market Report Highlights

By Material

Composite Based Propeller

Aluminum Based Propeller

By Component

Blade

Hub

Others

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Maintenance, Repair and Operation (MRO)

By Application

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players

Safran , Dowty Propellers , Collins Aerospace, GE Aviation , Ratier-Figeac , McCauley , Hoffmann Propeller GmbH & Co. KG , Avia Propeller , Flying-Spirits Ltd. , MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH

