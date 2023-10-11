Over 57 Mcm Of Natural Gas Sold On UEEX In Sept

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In September 2023, 57.19 million cubic meters of natural gas were sold on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEEX).

"In total, 57.19 million cubic meters of natural gas were sold on the medium and long-term market. On the short-term market, 120,000 cubic meters of natural gas were sold," the UEEX press service said.

It is noted that as of mid-September, the weighted average price of the resource in October amounted to UAH 15,000 excluding VAT. On the short-term market in the GTS, the last price in October amounted to UAH 15.15 thousand excluding VAT.

As reported, over 115 million cubic meters of natural gas were sold on the UEEX in August.