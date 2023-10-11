Iraqi Smes Visit UK Exhibitions With IBBC

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) :

Iraq SMEs visit construction and brand licensing exhibitions with IBBC in London

IBBC regularly brings over 200 Iraqi SMEs to the UK to engage with various sector exhibitions and conferences.

This week, 35 Iraqi SMEs travelled to both the Construction Week and Brand licensing shows at the Excel in London as part of an IBBC trade delegation from 3rd - 6th October.

Mr Maithem Al Yasiry, IBBC SME advisor, led the group, accompanied by Mr Nabeel Mohson, senior administrator at IBBC Baghdad, and Mr Christophe Michels MD, who met them for further discussions and advice on how best to trade and engage with the UK business community.

The Iraqi businessmen thanked IBBC for enabling access to the UK market for sourcing products and services, and several followed up with requests to formally meet with UK companies for sales opportunities and to work with the IBBC management team to enable this.