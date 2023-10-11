Saudi-Iraqi Electricity Interconnector Opened

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, has inaugurated the electricity interconnection project between Saudi Arabia and Iraq in the city of Dammam on Tuesday.

His Highness confirmed that the electrical interconnection project between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) aims to preserve energy security and enhance integration between the GCC countries for the benefit of the people of the Gulf.

The CEO of the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) , Ahmed Al-Ibrahim, said the platform "opens the horizons of the Gulf market for trade and exchange of electrical energy between the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Iraq."

He added that the energy traded with Iraq could be between $200- and $300-million annually.

More on Iraq's relationship with the GCCIA here .

(Source: GCCIA)