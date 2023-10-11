Iraqi Cabinet Approves $203M For Power Generation Projects

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the recommendation from the Ministerial Energy Council (Resolution No. 23089 for 2023), allocating $202,576,000 from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Electricity for the purpose of rehabilitating Units 2 and 3 at the Hartha Thermal Station (pictured) and the rehabilitation of the Doura Gas Station.

In a statement, the Media Office of the Prime Minister said these projects are vital for supplying the electricity grid.

"The allocation is in accordance with the provisions of the Federal General Budget Law for the next three years, with the Ministry of Finance funding 50% of the amount for this year."

(Source: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)