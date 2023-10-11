Information Minister Partakes In GCC Culture Ministers Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Chairman of the Kuwait National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi participated Wednesday in the 27th GCC Culture Ministers meeting in Muscat.

The meeting reviewed the annual plan for joint cultural events and activities and the vision for developing joint work in the culture and tourism sectors, the Ministry of Information said in statement today.

The GCC ministers also reviewed the work of the center for translation and Arabization and debated the efforts to defend religious and family values in Arabian Gulf societies and the proposal to organize a Gulf cultural forum.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Omani Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said and attended by Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassim Al-Budaiwi.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a ceremony was held to honor outstanding Gulf cultural and art figures.

During this ceremony, Minister Al-Mutairi and GCC Assistant Secretary for Economic and Development Affairs Khaled bin Ali Al-Sunaidi honored a number of Kuwaiti figures: artist Abdullah Al-Hubail in the field of performing arts, singer Sanaa Al-Kharaz, Khaled Bu Hamad and Nasser Faras in the field of antiquities and museums and heritage researcher Fahd Al-Abduljalil. (end)

