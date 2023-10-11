Olmsted Mural Group Unveils Spectacular New Mural In The Heart Of Newton New Jersey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned mural artist Caren Frost Olmsted and Olmsted Mural Group are delighted to announce the debut of a breathtaking mural that adds a vibrant touch to the town of Newton, New Jersey. The official unveiling took place during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 5, 2023. This magnificent mural adorns a historic building at the corner of Spring and Moran Streets, precisely at 15 Spring Street, Newtown, NJ, spanning an impressive 63 feet in width and 14 feet in height.

A Living Canvas Depicting Newton's Essence: The mural is a masterpiece that transforms the side of the historic building, owned by Teyma General Contractors, into a vibrant painting, encapsulating the unique essence of Newton. With an array of scenes depicting life across the town, it captures the spirit of Newton in vivid colors and playful details, creating a visual narrative that resonates with the community. The mural reads“Greetings from Newton New Jersey” and includes images of the Sussex County Courthouse, the historical yellow Victorian mansion once known as Merriam Casa Bella, The Soldier's and Sailor's Monument, the clock tower and Newton's Elementary, Middle and High schools in the lettering, against a floral backdrop of the Newton Lake Park.

A Community-Powered Initiative: This inspiring mural project is part of the Neighborhood Preservation Program, made possible through generous funding from the Neighborhood Preservation Program and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. In 2021, they committed $125,000 per year for five years to support community projects like this one.

A Collaborative Effort: The mural project, initiated in the fall of 2022, was brought to life over the summer of 2023 by the talented muralist Caren Frost Olmsted and her dedicated team from the Olmsted Mural Group. The Sussex County community rallied behind this artistic endeavor, with over 100 volunteers, young and old, actively participating in the painting process.

Artist's Perspective: Caren Frost Olmsted, the artist and founder of the Olmsted Mural Group, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "The Newton, New Jersey Mural was a fantastic project for us. Its success is a testament to the support and collaboration from Tom Russo and the Town Council, the Chamber of Commerce, the Dept of Public Works, the Newton Police, and the entire community. Together, we've created transformative artwork that will leave a lasting legacy in Newton."

Town Manager's Perspective: Newton Town Manager Tom Russo played an instrumental role in bringing this project to fruition. He remarked, "This mural embodies the spirit and vitality of our town. It's a beautiful addition that enhances our community's identity and sense of pride."

About Caren Frost Olmsted: Caren Frost Olmsted is the creative force behind the Olmsted Mural Group, established in 2003. Her artistic journey spans a diverse range of projects, from large-scale murals to corporate artwork, education initiatives, and project management. Known for her community-based collaborative mural projects, Olmsted's work has graced national television, print media, galleries, schools, businesses, and homes across the country.

Olmsted holds degrees in Theater Design from Bates College and Art Education from Appalachian State University, along with a New Jersey State Art Education Teaching Certificate. Prior to founding CFO Design, she made her mark in professional theater as a Set and Lighting Designer and served as a public school art teacher.

Olmsted is an active member of Morris Arts, and is the founding co-chair of the ARTsee Open Studio Tour. She also served as the Cultural Arts Chair for the Parks and Recreation Committee of Bernards Township.

