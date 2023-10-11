Eyelash Extension Program Now Offered At Milan Institute Of Cosmetology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Milan Institute of Cosmetology is enrolling now for a new Eyelash Extension program, which begins at the El Paso, Texas campus on 11/13/23.

EL PASO, TEXAS, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology are once again expanding their program offerings and will now offer a new Eyelash Extension program at select campuses. The new Eyelash Extension program is enrolling now for Milan Institute of Cosmetology - El Paso , and courses begin 11/13/23.Ben Corchado, Director of Operations for Milan Institute, was excited to announce the launch of the new Eyelash Extensions program in Texas. Corchado said,“We know our students are motivated to gain the specialized skills they need to excel in their careers, so we are beyond excited to bring the Eyelash Extension program to our Texas campuses, beginning with El Paso.”Milan Institute of Cosmetology's Eyelash Extension program is designed to provide the specialized skills and knowledge needed for career development as an Eyelash Extension Specialist. The Eyelash Extension program features a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip students with current information related to the techniques, trends, fashions, and methods for this growing field.Students in the Eyelash Extension program learn the basic manipulative skills, safety judgments, proper work habits, and desirable attitudes necessary to take the State Board examination for licensure. Curriculum topics include: eye shapes and eyelash growth; eyelash mapping, eyelash fills and eyelash removals; semi-permanent eyelash extension isolation, separation, and application; eyelash extension supplies and related equipment; sanitation, health and safety (including contagious diseases and adverse reactions), first aid, and client protection practices; business management, laws, and rules; and client communication.The Eyelash Extension program at Milan Institute of Cosmetology is a 320-hour program, designed to be achievable in as few as 16 weeks (when completed at a normal pace; program length may vary by campus). Upon completion of the program, students will be prepared to take the State Board examination for licensure, and for entry-level positions as an Eyelash Extension Specialist or related career avenue.Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology specialize in offering career training programs for careers in the beauty and healthcare fields. Programs are designed to be flexible, achievable in a short amount of time, and to provide the critical skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the student's chosen area of study.To learn more about Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology, and the new Eyelash Extension program, visit the website at or call 1-888-207-9460.About Us:Depending on location, Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology teach Cosmetology, Advanced Cosmetology, Esthetician, Advanced Esthetician, Barbering, Manicurist/Nail Technology, Massage Therapy, Medical Assisting, Administrative Medical Assistant, and Dental Assistant programs.Milan Institute was founded in 1985 by the Yasuda family and has successfully graduated over 50,000 students. Today, Milan Institute is still family-owned, and remains focused on our students and their success. Our mission is to meet the needs of students and employers by offering quality, short-term educational programs in career fields with solid growth potential. Milan Institute is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education and Milan Institute of Cosmetology is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts & Sciences. Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology have 13 campus locations in California, Nevada, and Texas. To schedule a career planning session or to learn more about hiring our graduates, visit or call 1-888-207-9460.

