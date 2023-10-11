Number Of Closed Posts Of Russian Peacekeepers In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Since September
19, Russian peacekeepers have closed 6 observation and 15 temporary
posts in Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.
“In connection with the disarmament of the armed formations of
Karabakh, 6 observation posts and 15 temporary observation posts of
Russian peacekeepers have been closed since September 19, 2023,”
the statement says.
The Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed on part of the
territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Trilateral
Statement dated November 10, 2020.
