Number Of Closed Posts Of Russian Peacekeepers In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Revealed


10/11/2023 7:12:40 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Since September 19, Russian peacekeepers have closed 6 observation and 15 temporary posts in Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

“In connection with the disarmament of the armed formations of Karabakh, 6 observation posts and 15 temporary observation posts of Russian peacekeepers have been closed since September 19, 2023,” the statement says.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed on part of the territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Trilateral Statement dated November 10, 2020.

MENAFN11102023000187011040ID1107228740

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search