Ukraine Can Count On Canada's Support - Defense Chief

Blair wrote about the meeting on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

"Ukrainians fight bravely, defending their own freedom. During the meeting with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov today, I assured him he can count on further support from Canada," Blair said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, today Canada announced a new package of defense aid to Ukraine, which included winter uniforms and various types of ammunition.