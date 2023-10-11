Ukraine Can Count On Canada's Support - Defense Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair assured his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umyerov of Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine.
Blair wrote about the meeting on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).
"Ukrainians fight bravely, defending their own freedom. During the meeting with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov today, I assured him he can count on further support from Canada," Blair said. Read also: Canada
announces new military donations for Ukrain
As Ukrinform reported earlier, today Canada announced a new package of defense aid to Ukraine, which included winter uniforms and various types of ammunition.
