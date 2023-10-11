Ukraine's Victory In Line With Allies' National Interests - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO member states will continue to support Ukraine because its victory is in their national interests.

That's according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who spoke at a press conference in Brussels following the first day of the defense ministerial, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"What we've seen today is that action speaks louder than words. Meaning that not only do we tell clearly that NATO Allies are ready to standby Ukraine but actually Allies are delivering more support Ukraine, more air defense, F-16s, ammunition, more training, and packages of different types of support. So I think the meeting today, the NATO Ministerial meeting and also the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, demonstrates that NATO Allies are there to provide support to Ukraine," said the head of the Alliance.

Stoltenberg: counteroffensive progressing, Ukrainians regaining ground

He noted that this sends a powerful signal for Russia that it will not be able to "wait out" the determination of Allies to support Ukraine.

"And I'm confident that NATO Allies will continue to do so not least because it is in our security interest that Ukraine prevails. Their fight is our fight. Their security is our security. Their values are our values," Stoltenberg added.

At the same time, according to the NATO chief, allies are taking steps to address other security challenges, including those unfolding in the Middle East. Stoltenberg said several Allies had already provided Israel with support and intelligence.

U.S. to help Ukraine develop its Air Force -

As reported, a meeting of NATO defense ministers kicked off in Brussels today. Within its framework, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council was held, attended by Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.