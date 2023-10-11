Austin Convinced Of Bipartisan Support For Ukraine In U.S. Congress

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Both parties represented in the U.S. Congress support Ukraine in the ongoing war unleashed by Russia.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke of this at a press conference following the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"As I engage members of Congress, there is still bipartisan support for Ukraine. And of course, democracies will take their time to work things out," Austin said.

He added that Ukraine is also widely supported by the American public. In supporting Ukraine, Austin stresses, it is not only about this country, but about the rules-based international order, the defense secretary said.

As reported, the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group completed today in Brussels. Nearly 50 countries took part in the Ramstein-format event.

A NATO defense ministerial also kicked off in Brussels on Wednesday.