Austin Convinced Of Bipartisan Support For Ukraine In U.S. Congress

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Both parties represented in the U.S. Congress support Ukraine in the ongoing war unleashed by Russia.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke of this at a press conference following the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"As I engage members of Congress, there is still bipartisan support for Ukraine. And of course, democracies will take their time to work things out," Austin said. Read also:
He added that Ukraine is also widely supported by the American public. In supporting Ukraine, Austin stresses, it is not only about this country, but about the rules-based international order, the defense secretary said.
As reported, the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group completed today in Brussels. Nearly 50 countries took part in the Ramstein-format event.
A NATO defense ministerial also kicked off in Brussels on Wednesday.
