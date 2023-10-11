UNDP To Provide Kyiv Region With Technical Support To Restore Another 56 Objects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will provide Kyiv region with technical support in the restoration of 56 objects with funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

"UNDP will provide Kyiv region with technical support in the restoration of objects with the funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram with reference to its head Ruslan Kravchenko.

These will be 56 objects ordered by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"Using funds from the Elimination Fund, Kyiv region is rebuilding 30 residential buildings and 26 public facilities in 18 communities," Kravchenko informed.

At the same time, it is planned to restore damaged and destroyed schools, kindergartens and hospitals, to build civil protection structures and new shelters.

"The UNDP will provide technical assistance from November this year," the governor noted.

As reported, UNDP is already providing technical assistance in the restoration of 18 apartment blocks in Kyiv region. Funds for the reconstruction of housing were raised as part of the "Restoration" area of the United24 fundraising platform.

Illustrative photo