Kazakhstan May Increase Oil Supplies To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan has announced its readiness to increase oil exports
to Uzbekistan if better price conditions are received, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
The department noted that oil is exported to Uzbekistan from the
Shagyr oil loading station and the Kasymov oil pumping station,
located in Shymkent and Atyrau, respectively.
“If the Uzbek side offers prices and conditions better than in the
direction of China or other foreign countries, we are ready to
consider increasing supplies,” the statement reads.
At the end of 2022, Uzbekistan accounted for 0.13% of the total
volume of Kazakh oil exports. Also, the issue of increasing oil
supplies was discussed between representatives of Uzbekistan and
subsoil users of Kazakhstan.
“In accordance with the agreement on the transit of 300 thousand
tons of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan, 79
thousand tons have been delivered since the beginning of the year.
At the same time, the export of Kazakh oil to Uzbekistan in 2022
amounted to 87 thousand tons, and according to the results of nine
months of this year – 46 thousand tons,” explained the Ministry of
Energy.
The day before, Vedomosti reported that Kazakhstan had reduced
the shipment of oil to Uzbekistan by rail to a minimum. The place
of Kazakh oil was taken by cheaper Russian oil, whose supplies to
the republic over the six months of this year increased more than 5
times, to 1.2 million tons.
According to the State Statistics Committee, in January-August
2023, imports of oil and petroleum products to Uzbekistan increased
by almost 48%, amounting to $1.09 billion.
