(MENAFN- AzerNews)

At the solemn meeting of the Kyrgyzstan-China Friendship Society dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the One Belt, One Road initiative, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov made a significant announcement, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

In the spirit of friendship and in order to strengthen public diplomacy between countries, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decided to introduce a visa-free regime for citizens of the People's Republic of China - residents of the Hong Kong and Macau regions. Additionally, Chinese citizens with open visas to the US, UK and European Union will also be able to take advantage of this benefit.

This decision is a step towards deepening friendly and partnership relations between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and China, as well as expanding cultural and economic cooperation.