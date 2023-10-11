At the solemn meeting of the Kyrgyzstan-China Friendship Society
dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the One Belt, One Road
initiative, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the
Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov made a significant announcement, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.
In the spirit of friendship and in order to strengthen public
diplomacy between countries, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
decided to introduce a visa-free regime for citizens of the
People's Republic of China - residents of the Hong Kong and Macau
regions. Additionally, Chinese citizens with open visas to the US,
UK and European Union will also be able to take advantage of this
benefit.
This decision is a step towards deepening friendly and
partnership relations between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and China,
as well as expanding cultural and economic cooperation.