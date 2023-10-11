Envoy: Kuwait's Wining Of OHCHR Seat Shows Recognition Of Its Role In Promoting Human Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Enezi

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The election of Kuwait to serve as a member of the UN Human Rights Council (OHCHR) reflected member states' appreciation of its efforts to promote human rights as well as its abidance by the principles of the UN Charter, said Kuwait's envoy to the UN on Wednesday.

"Kuwait's wining of the UN Human Rights Council seat showed that though it is a small country, its contributions to the international organizations are enormous," the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai told KUNA.

For her part, Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah extended sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Kuwait's election to the UN Human Rights Council.

Sheikha Jawaher boasted that Kuwait's obtaining of 183 votes during the election showed the confidence of the international community in its record in this domain and its commitment to respecting and promoting human rights.

She vowed that her country could continue during its membership in the Council efforts to advance human rights worldwide.

On Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly elected 15 new members, including Kuwait, to join the UN Human Rights Council during the period 2024-2026.

The Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body within the United Nations system made up of 47 States responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe.

It has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year. It meets at the United Nations Office at Geneva. (end)

