President Murmu In Srinagar, Says 'New Kashmir Has Taken A New Turn'

Addressing the 20th convocation of Kashmir University here, the President emphasized that everyone, especially youth, should work together to protect Kashmir, which she called as a paradise on earth.

Murmu claimed that nature has endowed Kashmir with incredible beauty, quoting the famous Persian poet Amir Khusro's couplet,“Agar firdous baroye zameen ast, hami asto, hami asto hami ast,” which reads,“If there is paradise situated anywhere on the earth, it's here, it's here, it's here.”

“Yi che mouj Kasheer”, this is mother Kashmir, she said in her opening address while praising and congratulating the deserving students from diverse academic disciplines for receiving prestigious honors during the varsity's 20 convocation.

In reference to the University of Kashmir's emblem, which reads“let us move from darkness to light,” the President asserted that“the more our youth move towards the light of education and peace, the more our country will advance. Young people who pursue the path of discipline and growth advance society and their nation on the way to prosperity”

“Being here with you makes me feel happy. Even though I have attended several commencements at many institutions around the nation, pursuing and imparting education at a university with such a stunning campus as KU is a matter of good fortune,” the president added.

She said that Kashmir University has always been blessed with the divine mercy of the adjacent Hazratbal shrine and that the varsity would continue to be bestowed with these natural blessings in the future as well.

“KU students have always brought glory to this institution by serving the country. We have a long list of such students but naming everyone individually is not possible. Recently Ghulam Nabi Azad received Padma Bhushan award while Professors Chaman Lal Sapru and AN Pandita received Padmashree award,” she said, adding I am glad that three of the NSS voluntary students of KU participated in 2023 Republic Day celebrations and one of them Kifaytuallah Malik was awarded with NSS award at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sep 29.

The president also wished that the students of KU besides pursuing education take part in social activities so that they are able to set an example by bringing societal changes in the country.

She said the Y-20 consultation organized at KU as part of India's G20 leadership was exceptional and that the country's leadership of G20 nations had received appreciation from all corners of the world.

“It's an honor for all of us that 55 percent of students in Kashmir University are girls-65 percent of whom have won gold medals. I congratulate all these daughters. These promising daughters represent the picture and destiny of our country and I believe these daughters of this northern region will take women-led development in India to new heights,” she added.

She expressed optimism that the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' 2023 will prove to be a groundbreaking move towards women-led development in the country.

In order to protect the Himalayan ecology, she advised Kashmir University to stay vigilant. She was pleased to learn that several phases of study are being done in relation to glaciology, biodiversity preservation, and the Himalayan Ice-Core Laboratory. She expressed confidence in the university's ability to move quickly in all these areas.

The President said the Indian Knowledge Systems had received special attention in the National Education Policy, saying youth would find many motivating examples if they are provided accurate education about Indian Knowledge Systems.

“Hydraulic engineering may be used for the work Suyya, an expert, did approximately 1200 years ago to protect Srinagar from the Jhelum River flood. She said that every branch of knowledge and science is home to valuable gems. The academic community has a duty to figure out how to apply such naturally developed knowledge systems in the current environment,” the president added.

'New Kashmir Has Taken A New Turn'

The president of India said that“new Kashmir has taken a new turn” and is heading towards peace, prosperity and development.

Addressing the Civic Reception hosted in her honour at Rajbhawan Srinagar, President Murmu said that she was touched by the warm welcome given to her in Kashmir.“This is my first visit to Kashmir as the president of India. The memories of warm welcome given to me will go with me and stay with me forever,” she said.

She said on her arrival, she paid tributes to the fallen soldiers and reiterated that the soldiers deserve all tributes and the“veer naris” a great round of applause.

“I can feel that the new Kashmir has got a new direction. The new Kashmir has taken a new turn and is heading towards peace, prosperity and development,” President Murmu said.

She said that there has been great infrastructure development, e-governance, women empowerment and inclusive growth.“I congratulate LG Manoj Sinha for this achievement,” president Murmu said.

“I was told that this year 1.70 lakh tourists visited J&K which is a record. This year, a successful G-20 meeting was held in Kashmir in which international dignitaries participated. They went back to their respective countries with a good message and I believe the successful G-20 meeting will help to further improve tourism here,” President Murmu said.

She said that earlier in the day, she addressed the Kashmir University's 20th convocation where she saw great enthusiasm among the young women and girls.“These women are the nation builders of tomorrow,” she said.

The president Murmu said that she also met Tribal groups and women from Self Help Groups.“I was glad to see the success stories of women,” she said.

She said J&K has a great history of art, culture and education.“I am hopeful that the people of J&K will continue to live with peace and take along the beautiful fragrance of Kesar (saffron) and be the part of self-reliant Bharat of 2047,” the president Murmu said.

Earlier, she paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Army headquarters after arriving on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The president landed at the airport in Srinagar where she was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. She was also accorded a guard of honour on her first visit to the Union Territory, the officials said.

The president then travelled to Badamibagh Cantonment, the headquarters of the Army's 15 Corps - also known as the Chinar Corps - where she paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the martyrs' memorial.

The president attended the convocation ceremony of Kashmir University.

Following Murmu's arrival, Sinha said in a post on X,“Extended a warm welcome to Hon'ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on her arrival at Srinagar airport.”

Security has been beefed up in Srinagar and adjoining areas for the visit.

Security forces, including police and Central Reserve Police Force, have been deployed in and around Kashmir University.

Latest gadgetry such as drones and CCTV cameras are being used to maintain vigil in the city.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now