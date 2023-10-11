K2 South Africa Partners With SOS Africa To Empower 5 Children Through Education

(MENAFN- Pressat) We are delighted to announce an exciting new partnership recently formed between SOS Africa and K2 Corporate Mobility, South Africa. As part of this collaboration, the K2 Foundation will sponsor the school tuition of 5 SOS Africa children .

The recently launched K2 Foundation was set up in order to enable the corporate mobility service to support local communities within the regions in which they operate. Often the support provided takes the form of education, as this gives children the chance to grow and develop skillsets which can increase the number of opportunities available to them as they grow up.

The 5 beneficiaries of this sponsorship will join SOS Africa's Grabouw Education Programme from January 2024. There they will attend Grabouw Primary School and receive holistic education and care at SOS Africa's Grabouw Education Centre. More significantly, they will be the very first group of Isi Xhosa sponsored children to attend the school following its recent introduction of English language teaching.

In preparation for next year, the 5 sponsored children have already embarked on their learning journey as the charity has arranged English language teaching sessions at their creches to help them overcome potential language barriers. The SOS Africa staff are also working closely with the children and their families to ensure a smooth transition at the start of the school year.

“Our grassroots organisation prioritises making quality education accessible to disadvantaged children from all cultures; this exciting new partnership will enable us to provide immediate life-changing holistic support to 5 deserving children from Grabouw's township communities.” Dr Matt Crowcombe (CEO, SOS Africa)

The K2 staff have already gone above and beyond their initial pledge of financial support by knitting woollen hats and scarves for their sponsored children to keep them warm over the winter months and will meet them in person after they start school next year. In the meantime, they will receive regular updates on the progress of the children including school reports, developmental feedback and photo albums.

“With the first graduates that came through the scheme now in university or in full-time employment, SOS Africa is the perfect partner for the K2 Foundation. Their work directly improves both the current lives of children as well as their future prospects through education. This approach and ethos resonate entirely with the aims of the K2 Foundation.” Natasha Wannenburg ( Relocation Manager, K2 ).

Read more about SOS Africa and K2's Corporate Charity Partnership ...