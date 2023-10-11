Wetherbee Pediatric Therapy Hosts The Los Angeles Stop On The First-Ever Trexo Robotics Road Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trexo Robotics, who pioneered an at-home robotic gait trainer, are excited to announce their first-ever road show to meet the growing demand for children to trial their innovative robotic legs.



The road show will be stopping in Los Angeles, California, at Wetherbee Pediatric Therapy, a neurorehabilitative clinic dedicated to helping children gain motor skills.

The road show represents an opportunity for children facing mobility challenges and their families to experience firsthand the life-changing potential of the Trexo device. The Therapy Center, led by OTR/L, SWC, DMI, Board-certified Kelly Wetherbee, is renowned for its multi-modal holistic approach to neurorehabilitation and its commitment to offering cutting-edge technology.

Wetherbee owns a Trexo Plus clinic device, and shared“I am passionate about helping children increase their mobility. Witnessing the impact of the Trexo on children has been nothing short of miraculous. The smiles and the sheer determination these young champions display while using the device is a testament to the limitless potential that resides within each and every child. It's not just about restoring their physical mobility; it's about empowering them to conquer any obstacle life may throw their way.”

In celebration of this event, Wetherbee arranged for snacks and fun for the kids, including face painting. Balloons and bubbles will make it visually exciting for the children.

Parents will have the opportunity to have one-on-one discussions with the Wetherbee Pediatric Therapy team to learn more about the clinic and their services. Parents can also chat with Trexo Robotics. Manmeet Maggu, CEO and Co-Founder/Co-Creator of Trexo and Cory Schneider, a physical therapist and Customer Success Manager are excited to get on the road and work with clinics like Wetherbee Pediatric Therapy.

“Kelly has demonstrated her passion for helping kiddos and for the Trexo Plus. She was our first choice for our LA leg of the road show. We are thrilled and grateful for her involvement” said Maggu.

Families, healthcare professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about the groundbreaking Trexo device or Wetherbee Pediatric Therapy are encouraged to attend this unique event.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Sunday October 15, 2023

Time: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Location: 4144 Ocean View Blvd. Montrose, CA 91020

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About Wetherbee Physical Therapy:

Wetherbee is a neurorehabilitative clinic that utilizes a holistic, multi-modal approach to help children develop essential motor skills. Located in Los Angeles, the clinic is known for providing the latest in technology and modalities to support children's growth and development. Owner, Kelly Wetherbee's specialties include DMI (Dynamic Movement Intervention). She is one of 30 therapists trained at the intermediate level of DMI, worldwide.

About Trexo Robotics:

Trexo Robotics is a leading innovator, having created the only at-home robotic gait trainer for children. They are dedicated to helping children walk and experience more independence and improved health. Trexo is committed to giving the opportunity to walk to children. To date, the children using the device have collectively walked the equivalent of more than two times around the earth.

Contact Trexo Robotics

Jennifer Horowitz

Head of Marketing

(844) 844-0607



